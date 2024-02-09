Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

