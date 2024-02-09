TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.87.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.14 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.