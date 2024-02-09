TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,360,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,164,683 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TELUS

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,447,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,436,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.