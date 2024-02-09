Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

