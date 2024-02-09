Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
