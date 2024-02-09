Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

TPX stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

