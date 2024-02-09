Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.1 million. Tenable also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.82. 403,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,970. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

