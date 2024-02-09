Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.87 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.
In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
