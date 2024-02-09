Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.47.

NYSE TME opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,345,789 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

