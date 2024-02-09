Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 73.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 90.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,695. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

