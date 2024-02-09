Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $435.65 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $435.65 million and $41.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 654,387,791 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

