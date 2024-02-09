TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $9.74 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $237.15 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,067,818 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,589,076 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

