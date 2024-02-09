TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.00. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.70.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

