Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 5th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after acquiring an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

