Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Terumo Stock Up 1.1 %

TRUMY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 43,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

