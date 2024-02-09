Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%.
Terumo Stock Up 1.1 %
TRUMY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 43,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.
About Terumo
