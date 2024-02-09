Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,132. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

