Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 2,801,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,753,902. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.