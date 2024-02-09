Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $36.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $734.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,351. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $745.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.