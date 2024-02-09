Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.41 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,419. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

