Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.41 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $398.27. 266,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $406.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.