Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 632,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.61 on Friday, reaching $848.72. 128,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $859.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $811.76 and a 200-day moving average of $778.08.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

