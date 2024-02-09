Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Makes New $15.71 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 146,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 964,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.