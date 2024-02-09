Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 88,096 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %

ABNB stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.92. 2,780,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

