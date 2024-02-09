Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 257 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.05 on Friday, hitting $378.07. 1,410,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,742. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $379.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.