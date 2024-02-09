Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,841 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

