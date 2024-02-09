Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,563 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 557,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
