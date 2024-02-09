Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,753 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,787. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

