Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 840 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. 595,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,150. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.