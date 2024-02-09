Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,305,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Eaton by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.85. The stock had a trading volume of 407,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $276.85.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

