Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.84. 648,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

