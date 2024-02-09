Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,846 shares of company stock worth $10,889,220. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $360.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $362.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

