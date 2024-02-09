Tezos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.51 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $24.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001402 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 991,116,775 coins and its circulating supply is 970,235,143 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.