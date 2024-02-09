The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.1 %

CG opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.