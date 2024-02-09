The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

