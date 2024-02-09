The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $28.34 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Cigna Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $28.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.20. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.88 EPS.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $333.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.