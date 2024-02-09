The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CLX opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 244.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

