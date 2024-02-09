The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.0 million-$847.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.8 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.120–0.090 EPS.
NYSE:TCS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 138,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
