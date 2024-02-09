The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.0 million-$847.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.8 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.120–0.090 EPS.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TCS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 138,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

