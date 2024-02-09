The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 683,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,771. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

