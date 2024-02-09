The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $95.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 75.73.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting 107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,797,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,858. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 126.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 71.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

