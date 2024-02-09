The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

