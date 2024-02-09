The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

HIG stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

