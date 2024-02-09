The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.