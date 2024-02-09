The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

