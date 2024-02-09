The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $92,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,543. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.