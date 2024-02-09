The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

