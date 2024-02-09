The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the entertainment giant on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Walt Disney has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walt Disney to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

