The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

