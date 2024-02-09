The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

WMB opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

