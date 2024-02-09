Theta Fuel Market Cap Achieves $272.82 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $272.82 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00079091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,443,226,821 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

