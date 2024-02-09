Thomas R. Cangemi Purchases 11,310 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,772,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,628,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,072,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

