Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 4.6 %

TRI opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,105,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.